5 Reasons Why Priyanka’s New Amazon Series “Citadel” Will Be A Game Changer
Jan 17, 2020
Earlier this week, it was announced that Amazon Prime Video’s new spy series, Citadel, will star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden. Here’s five reasons why this series will be a game changer.
Priyanka’s Quantico success
America and the rest of the world openly welcomed Priyanka into their homes with the ABC show, Quantico, in which she completely knocked it out of the park along with the two People’s Choice Awards she collected along the way. With that success in mind, we can bet that Priyanka will kick butt in this series as well.
Richard Madden
If you’ve seen the Bodyguard on Netflix, you know what this British actor’s all about. Sparks are sure to fly on-screen with PC and Madden taking the lead. And of course don’t forget Robb Stark in Game of Thrones. Yeah, he played that too.
The Russo Brothers
The series comes from executive producers Joe and Anthony Russo, who directed the Avengers and Captain America films. With these names backing this, you can be sure this spy thriller will be one to watch.
International Acclaim
Amazon is referring to Citadel as a “multi-layered global series” which will feature interconnected local-language productions from India, Italy, and Mexico. Richard and Priyanka will be leading the U.S. edition of the spy series.
Making Moves
With Priyanka taking the lead on an American streaming series platform, it sure opens the gates for more South Asian actors to take up the lead on an American series.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.variety.com
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
