5 Reasons Why Priyanka’s New Amazon Series “Citadel” Will Be A Game Changer

5 Reasons Why Priyanka’s New Amazon Series “Citadel” Will Be A Game Changer

Jan 17, 2020

Marriska Fernandes

by  

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Marriska Fernandes

Marriska Fernandes

Author

Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...

COMMENTS

December 2019-Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond

ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 3: "Infidelity, Yes It Happens. Admit it!"

ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 3: "Infidelity, Yes It Happens. Admit it!"

Bollywood Beauty Inspo: Get AM & PM Beauty Looks Like Dia Mirza In 10 Minutes!

Bollywood Beauty Inspo: Get AM & PM Beauty Looks Like Dia Mirza In 10 Minutes!

NYC South Asian Film Festival 2019 Brought A Weekend Of Slick Desi Cinema To Manhattan

NYC South Asian Film Festival 2019 Brought A Weekend Of Slick Desi Cinema To Manhattan

ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Great Beauty Gift Ideas To Compliment Brown Skin Tones

ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Great Beauty Gift Ideas To Compliment Brown Skin Tones

ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Fierce Fashion Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event

ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Fierce Fashion Ideas From Desi Designers For Any Event

ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Be "Present" With These Mindful South Asian-Inspired Gifts

ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Be "Present" With These Mindful South Asian-Inspired Gifts

ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: The Coolest Ethnic Decor Ideas For Gifting

ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: The Coolest Ethnic Decor Ideas For Gifting

ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Get Lit With These Cool Books By Desi Authors

ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Get Lit With These Cool Books By Desi Authors

TIFF 2019: Riz Ahmed Drums Up A Winner In 'Sound Of Metal'

TIFF 2019: Riz Ahmed Drums Up A Winner In 'Sound Of Metal'

Episode 21: Chat With Nindy Kaur

Episode 21: Chat With Nindy Kaur

The 2019 Fashion Moments From Bollywood That Had Us Shook

The 2019 Fashion Moments From Bollywood That Had Us Shook

Astrologer Nadiya Shah Shares The Beauty Of The Zodiac With Her New Book "The Body & The Cosmos"

Astrologer Nadiya Shah Shares The Beauty Of The Zodiac With Her New Book "The Body & The Cosmos"

South Asian TV Stars: Desis Who Dominated Prime Time In 2019

South Asian TV Stars: Desis Who Dominated Prime Time In 2019

Gurinder Chadha On The Timeless Story Of Empowerment In "Bend It Like Beckham: The Musical"

Gurinder Chadha On The Timeless Story Of Empowerment In "Bend It Like Beckham: The Musical"

10. Actioning Abundance: Mindful Ways To Bring Mental, Emotional & Spiritual Abundance Into Your Life

10. Actioning Abundance: Mindful Ways To Bring Mental, Emotional & Spiritual Abundance Into Your Life

9. What Pisses Me Off: Choosing NOT To Talk About Our Mental Health

9. What Pisses Me Off: Choosing NOT To Talk About Our Mental Health

8. Twitter War: Celebs From India And Pakistan Sound Off On Article 370

8. Twitter War: Celebs From India And Pakistan Sound Off On Article 370

7. Trudeau In Brownface Scandal: Should We Forgive Him?

7. Trudeau In Brownface Scandal: Should We Forgive Him?

6. We Did Camp Right! The South Asian Stars Who Stole The Show At The Met Gala 2019

6. We Did Camp Right! The South Asian Stars Who Stole The Show At The Met Gala 2019

5. Why 'Period. End Of Sentence.' Is The Most Important Movie That You Need To See Now

5. Why 'Period. End Of Sentence.' Is The Most Important Movie That You Need To See Now

4. Are They In Your Makeup Bag? 5 South Asian-Owned Beauty Companies You Need To Know Now!

4. Are They In Your Makeup Bag? 5 South Asian-Owned Beauty Companies You Need To Know Now!

3. 10 ANOKHI Women Who Are Shaping The Future Of Fashion

3. 10 ANOKHI Women Who Are Shaping The Future Of Fashion

2. Why The Priyanka 'Hypocrite' Story Just Won't Go Away

2. Why The Priyanka 'Hypocrite' Story Just Won't Go Away

1. A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Have We Finally Convinced Hollywood That We Exist?

1. A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Have We Finally Convinced Hollywood That We Exist?

Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: The "Wow!" And The "What?!"

Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: The "Wow!" And The "What?!"

ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 4: "AL Stories Of 2019 That We Need To Talk About!"

ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 4: "AL Stories Of 2019 That We Need To Talk About!"

January 2020 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

January 2020 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

January 2020 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond

January 2020 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond

Tips On How To Embrace The New Decade With Positive Energy

Tips On How To Embrace The New Decade With Positive Energy

Bollywood Beauty Inspo: Get Deepika Padukone's Dramatic Look Right Here!

Bollywood Beauty Inspo: Get Deepika Padukone's Dramatic Look Right Here!

10 Desi Rappers To Watch Out For In 2020

10 Desi Rappers To Watch Out For In 2020

Pantone Colour Of The Year 2020: Brighten Up Your Haveli With These Classic Blue Touches

Pantone Colour Of The Year 2020: Brighten Up Your Haveli With These Classic Blue Touches

What Pisses Me Off: People's Reactions To My Fear Of Dogs

What Pisses Me Off: People's Reactions To My Fear Of Dogs

5 Pakistani Dramas Worth The Binge

5 Pakistani Dramas Worth The Binge

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!

openchest Logo

MONTHLY 'REAL TALK' SHOW

AIRING

LAST TUES: 6 PM PST / 9 PM EST
LAST WED: 2 PM GMT / 6:30 PM IST

LISTEN HERE

Recent Shows

openchest Logo

Monthly Celebrity Talk Show

Airing

Every Tues: 6 pm PST / 9 pm EST
Every Wed: 2 pm GMT / 6:30 pm IST

Listen Here

Recent Shows