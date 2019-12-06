NYC South Asian Film Festival 2019 Brought A Weekend Of Slick Desi Cinema To Manhattan
Dec 06, 2019
From Boomers to Gen Z, NYC South Asian Film Festival 2019 (NYCSAFF) had something for every filmi fan during their weekend festival which lit up the screens in Manhattan. Check out the highlights here!
Manhattan was seriously lit.
NYC South Asian Film Festival 2019 presented by Toyota, took place from November 15th through November 17th. The festival one of the more eagerly awaited in the global festival circuit, showcased 22 shorts, documentaries and feature films over a period of 48 hours at various venues around New York.
Competition was tight, as only four of those films walked away with top honours at the closing night awards ceremony which was held at Rumi Event Space in Chelsea on Sunday night. (Check out our list of all the best film nominees right here!)
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Thakeray, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and actor/director Tannishtha Chatterjee (Anna Karenina, Parched) participated in the post-screening discussion of the North American premiere of their film, Roam Rome Mein which was the closing night film. Subhi performed original, folk-pop music with elements of Bossa Nova at the closing night party.
“Our programming team has worked incredibly hard to strike the right balance and showcase the most current, ground-breaking, topical independent cinema from various parts of South Asia at our inaugural festival,” enthused Jitin Hingorani, NYCSAFF’s founder and festival director. “We have focused our efforts on really engaging the millennials (Generation Y), as they are the future filmmakers, cinephiles, producers and investors, who will, ultimately, support film festivals like ours; so, it is our inherent responsibility to educate them about world-class cinema that is beyond Bollywood.”
What Did You Think? directed by Parinaz Jal (World Premiere)
Usha Jadhav for Mai Ghat, directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan (North American Premiere)
Ashish Sharma for Khejdi, directed by Rohit Dwivedi (NYC Premiere)
Ananth Narayan Mahadevan for Mai Ghat (North American Premiere)
Kaamyaab directed by Hardik Mehta (NYC Premiere)
Now that their 2019 is in the bag, we can’t wait to see what NYCSAFF 2020 has in store!
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
COMMENTS
A Chat With Human Rights Activist & Bangladeshi Journalist Shahidul Alam On His Battle For Freedom To Dissent
Apsara Reddy, India Congress' First Transgender National General Secretary & Her Dreams For LGBTQI Rights In India
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Bollywood Beauty Inspo: Get AM & PM Beauty Looks Like Dia Mirza In 10 Minutes!
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 3: "Infidelity, Yes It Happens. Admit it!"
-
December 2019-Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond
-
Hot December Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Trend Alert! Sophisticated Soft Hues For The Holiday Season
-
Tamanna Roashan Gave Us Solid Beauty Tips From Her Latest Dress Your Face Masterclass
-
TIFF 2019: One-On-One With 'Hala' Director Minhal Baig
-
Gifts For Your Family & Friends Abroad That Won't Break The Bank!
-
Global Beauty Entrepreneur Shalini Vadhera Shares Her Mission Of Empowerment With Ready Set Jet
-
Holiday Hot Spots: Rediscover These South Asian Cities This Winter
-
'Because We Are Girls' Doc Explores The Trauma Of Being Assaulted By A Male Relative
-
Getting Inspired: Our 5 Fave Speakers From Elevate Tech Fest 2019
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 2: "Depression, Let's Just Talk About It Already!"
-
Hijabi Hair Tips: 3 Ways To Keep Your Locks Luscious
-
Our Exclusive Look: Porsche Ignites The Auto World With Their Fully Electric Taycan
-
Holiday Inspo Alert: Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 Trend Report
-
Apsara Reddy, India Congress' First Transgender National General Secretary & Her Dreams For LGBTQI Rights In India
-
The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi: Director Swati Bhise & Her Fight To Bring This Queen To The Screen
-
Must Watch! The 5 Best Film Nominees At The NYC South Asian Film Festival 2019
-
Episode 18: Women Empowerment Panel Discussion With Tamanna Roashan, Reetu Gupta
-
Vasanti Cosmetics Relaunches Their Iconic Liquid VO2 Orange Colour Correcting Concealer
-
"Taj Express" Lead Choreographer Rajitdev Easwardas Wants You To Get Ready To Dance At His Show
-
Make Your Place Smarter With These Cool AI Accessories For The Home
-
What Pisses Me Off: My Father's Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis
-
Why We Should Never Forget India’s SuperMom & Political Powerhouse Sushma Swaraj
-
Hot November Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Mississauga's Square One Glittered With The Premiere Of Their Own Diwali Market
-
A Chat With Human Rights Activist & Bangladeshi Journalist Shahidul Alam On His Battle For Freedom To Dissent
-
Scented By South Asia: How These Designer Fragrances Take Us On A Scent-ual Voyage
-
A Novel Idea: The Jaipur Literature Festival Comes To Toronto With A Glam 3 Day Event
-
Got Adult Acne? These Oils With Ayurvedic Elements Can Help!
-
Key Looks To Give Your Modest Wear Vibe A Fierce Fall Boost
-
Save Your Money & The Environment With These Cool Eco-Friendly Home Accessories
-
Priyanka Chopra's Makeup Artist Pati Dubroff Shares Her Must-Have List For Your Diwali Beauty Prep
-
A Healing Tool Or A Marketing Myth: Is Reiki For Real?
-
Episode 18: Sheetal Sheth Discusses Her Book 'Always Anjali'
-
We Love Kate Middleton's Scene-Stealing Looks From Their Royal Tour Of Pakistan
-
JoSH x Samsung: Canadian Bhangra Duo Collabs With Tech Giant In Their #CaptureYourJourney Series
-
What Pisses Me Off: People Who Don't Vote!
-
India Is Studying Happiness And Here's Why We Should Too!
-
Priya's Shakti: The Comic Book Series That Battles Rape, Acid Attack and Human Trafficking
-
Episode 17: Conversation With Sheetal Sheth
-
ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 1: Making Love, Intimacy & Shutting Up The Shamers
-
Finally For Us! 5 Nude Lipsticks Perfect For Our Desi Skin Tones
-
Fashion Heals For SickKids Showcased Support For The Wonderful Work At The Hospital For SickKids
-
TIFF 2019: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar & Shonali Bose Dish On 'The Sky Is Pink'
-
What Pisses Me Off: Choosing NOT To Talk About Our Mental Health
-
You Must Watch These! Oct 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Episode 16: Conversation With Nadiya Shah
-
What Pisses Me Off: Parent Shaming — Let Them Raise Their Kids The Way They Want To
-
House of Nonie, Rupi Kaur & Telus Join Forces To Battle Cyberbullying At Panel Discussion During NYFW
-
Anokhi Uncensored
-
Hot October Tech Gadgets That You Need Now
-
How Alzheimer's Gave Tarana Dance School A Fresh New Purpose
-
ROOH Chicago Delights The Palate With Their New-Age Indian Cuisine
-
IIFA Awards 2019 Best Dressed: Our Favourite Bollywood Fashion Moments
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!