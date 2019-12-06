From Boomers to Gen Z, NYC South Asian Film Festival 2019 (NYCSAFF) had something for every filmi fan during their weekend festival which lit up the screens in Manhattan. Check out the highlights here!

Manhattan was seriously lit.

NYC South Asian Film Festival 2019 presented by Toyota, took place from November 15th through November 17th. The festival one of the more eagerly awaited in the global festival circuit, showcased 22 shorts, documentaries and feature films over a period of 48 hours at various venues around New York.

Competition was tight, as only four of those films walked away with top honours at the closing night awards ceremony which was held at Rumi Event Space in Chelsea on Sunday night. (Check out our list of all the best film nominees right here!)

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Thakeray, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and actor/director Tannishtha Chatterjee (Anna Karenina, Parched) participated in the post-screening discussion of the North American premiere of their film, Roam Rome Mein which was the closing night film. Subhi performed original, folk-pop music with elements of Bossa Nova at the closing night party.

“Our programming team has worked incredibly hard to strike the right balance and showcase the most current, ground-breaking, topical independent cinema from various parts of South Asia at our inaugural festival,” enthused Jitin Hingorani, NYCSAFF’s founder and festival director. “We have focused our efforts on really engaging the millennials (Generation Y), as they are the future filmmakers, cinephiles, producers and investors, who will, ultimately, support film festivals like ours; so, it is our inherent responsibility to educate them about world-class cinema that is beyond Bollywood.”

Jury Award Winners:

Best Short:

What Did You Think? directed by Parinaz Jal (World Premiere)

Best Actress:

Usha Jadhav for Mai Ghat, directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan (North American Premiere)

Best Actor:

Ashish Sharma for Khejdi, directed by Rohit Dwivedi (NYC Premiere)

Best Director:

Ananth Narayan Mahadevan for Mai Ghat (North American Premiere)

Best Film:

Kaamyaab directed by Hardik Mehta (NYC Premiere)

Now that their 2019 is in the bag, we can’t wait to see what NYCSAFF 2020 has in store!