NYC South Asian Film Festival 2019 Brought A Weekend Of Slick Desi Cinema To Manhattan

NYC South Asian Film Festival 2019 Brought A Weekend Of Slick Desi Cinema To Manhattan

Dec 06, 2019

Marriska Fernandes

by  

From Boomers to Gen Z, NYC South Asian Film Festival 2019 (NYCSAFF) had something for every filmi fan during their weekend festival which lit up the screens in Manhattan. Check out the highlights here! 

Manhattan was seriously lit. 

NYC South Asian Film Festival  2019 presented by Toyota,  took place from November 15th through November 17th. The festival one of the more eagerly awaited in the global festival circuit, showcased 22 shorts, documentaries and feature films over a period of 48 hours at various venues around New York.

Competition was tight, as only four of those films walked away with top honours at the closing night awards ceremony which was held at Rumi Event Space in Chelsea on Sunday night. (Check out our list of all the best film nominees right here!)

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Thakeray, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and actor/director Tannishtha Chatterjee (Anna Karenina, Parched) participated in the post-screening discussion of the North American premiere of their film, Roam Rome Mein which was the closing night film. Subhi performed original, folk-pop music with elements of Bossa Nova at the closing night party.

“Our programming team has worked incredibly hard to strike the right balance and showcase the most current, ground-breaking, topical independent cinema from various parts of South Asia at our inaugural festival,” enthused Jitin Hingorani, NYCSAFF’s founder and festival director. “We have focused our efforts on really engaging the millennials (Generation Y), as they are the future filmmakers, cinephiles, producers and investors, who will, ultimately, support film festivals like ours; so, it is our inherent responsibility to educate them about world-class cinema that is beyond Bollywood.”

NYCSAFF
NYCSAFF 2019: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and actor/director Tannishtha Chatterjee. Photo Credit: Sachyn Mital

 

NYCSAFF
NYC South Asian Film Festival 2019: (L-R) Usha Jadhav, Manny Bansi, VP Toyota Logistics Services, and NYCSAFF founder and festival director Jitin Hingorani. Photo Credit: Sachyn Mital 
Jury Award Winners:
Best Short:
What Did You Think? directed by Parinaz Jal (World Premiere)
Best Actress:
Usha Jadhav for Mai Ghat, directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan (North American Premiere)
Best Actor:
Ashish Sharma for Khejdi, directed by Rohit Dwivedi (NYC Premiere)
Best Director:
Ananth Narayan Mahadevan for Mai Ghat (North American Premiere)
Best Film:
Kaamyaab directed by Hardik Mehta (NYC Premiere)
NYCSAFF
NYCSAFF: Ashish Sharma, Manny Bansi and Jitin Hingorani. Photo Credit: Sachyn Mital

 

NYC South Asian Film Festival 2019
NYC South Asian Film Festival 2019: Hardik Mehta, Manny Bansi and Jitin Hingorani, Photo Credit: Sachyn Mital
NYC South Asian Film Festival 2019
NYC South Asian Film Festival 2019: Subhi performs. Photo Credit: Sachyn Mital

 

Now that their 2019 is in the bag, we can’t wait to see what NYCSAFF 2020 has in store!

 

TAGS

, , , , , , , , ,

Marriska Fernandes

Marriska Fernandes

Author

Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...

COMMENTS

A Healing Tool Or A Marketing Myth: Is Reiki For Real?

Priyanka Chopra's Makeup Artist Pati Dubroff Shares Her Must-Have List For Your Diwali Beauty Prep

Priyanka Chopra's Makeup Artist Pati Dubroff Shares Her Must-Have List For Your Diwali Beauty Prep

Save Your Money & The Environment With These Cool Eco-Friendly Home Accessories

Save Your Money & The Environment With These Cool Eco-Friendly Home Accessories

Key Looks To Give Your Modest Wear Vibe A Fierce Fall Boost

Key Looks To Give Your Modest Wear Vibe A Fierce Fall Boost

Got Adult Acne? These Oils With Ayurvedic Elements Can Help!

Got Adult Acne? These Oils With Ayurvedic Elements Can Help!

A Novel Idea: The Jaipur Literature Festival Comes To Toronto With A Glam 3 Day Event

A Novel Idea: The Jaipur Literature Festival Comes To Toronto With A Glam 3 Day Event

Scented By South Asia: How These Designer Fragrances Take Us On A Scent-ual Voyage

Scented By South Asia: How These Designer Fragrances Take Us On A Scent-ual Voyage

A Chat With Human Rights Activist & Bangladeshi Journalist Shahidul Alam On His Battle For Freedom To Dissent

A Chat With Human Rights Activist & Bangladeshi Journalist Shahidul Alam On His Battle For Freedom To Dissent

Mississauga's Square One Glittered With The Premiere Of Their Own Diwali Market

Mississauga's Square One Glittered With The Premiere Of Their Own Diwali Market

Hot November Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

Hot November Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

Why We Should Never Forget India’s SuperMom & Political Powerhouse Sushma Swaraj

Why We Should Never Forget India’s SuperMom & Political Powerhouse Sushma Swaraj

What Pisses Me Off: My Father's Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

What Pisses Me Off: My Father's Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

Make Your Place Smarter With These Cool AI Accessories For The Home

Make Your Place Smarter With These Cool AI Accessories For The Home

"Taj Express" Lead Choreographer Rajitdev Easwardas Wants You To Get Ready To Dance At His Show

"Taj Express" Lead Choreographer Rajitdev Easwardas Wants You To Get Ready To Dance At His Show

Vasanti Cosmetics Relaunches Their Iconic Liquid VO2 Orange Colour Correcting Concealer

Vasanti Cosmetics Relaunches Their Iconic Liquid VO2 Orange Colour Correcting Concealer

Episode 18: Women Empowerment Panel Discussion With Tamanna Roashan, Reetu Gupta

Episode 18: Women Empowerment Panel Discussion With Tamanna Roashan, Reetu Gupta

Must Watch! The 5 Best Film Nominees At The NYC South Asian Film Festival 2019

Must Watch! The 5 Best Film Nominees At The NYC South Asian Film Festival 2019

The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi: Director Swati Bhise & Her Fight To Bring This Queen To The Screen

The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi: Director Swati Bhise & Her Fight To Bring This Queen To The Screen

Apsara Reddy, India Congress' First Transgender National General Secretary & Her Dreams For LGBTQI Rights In India

Apsara Reddy, India Congress' First Transgender National General Secretary & Her Dreams For LGBTQI Rights In India

Holiday Inspo Alert: Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 Trend Report

Holiday Inspo Alert: Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 Trend Report

Our Exclusive Look: Porsche Ignites The Auto World With Their Fully Electric Taycan

Our Exclusive Look: Porsche Ignites The Auto World With Their Fully Electric Taycan

Hijabi Hair Tips: 3 Ways To Keep Your Locks Luscious

Hijabi Hair Tips: 3 Ways To Keep Your Locks Luscious

ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 2: "Depression, Let's Just Talk About It Already!"

ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 2: "Depression, Let's Just Talk About It Already!"

Getting Inspired: Our 5 Fave Speakers From Elevate Tech Fest 2019

Getting Inspired: Our 5 Fave Speakers From Elevate Tech Fest 2019

'Because We Are Girls' Doc Explores The Trauma Of Being Assaulted By A Male Relative

'Because We Are Girls' Doc Explores The Trauma Of Being Assaulted By A Male Relative

Holiday Hot Spots: Rediscover These South Asian Cities This Winter

Holiday Hot Spots: Rediscover These South Asian Cities This Winter

Global Beauty Entrepreneur Shalini Vadhera Shares Her Mission Of Empowerment With Ready Set Jet

Global Beauty Entrepreneur Shalini Vadhera Shares Her Mission Of Empowerment With Ready Set Jet

Gifts For Your Family & Friends Abroad That Won't Break The Bank!

Gifts For Your Family & Friends Abroad That Won't Break The Bank!

TIFF 2019: One-On-One With 'Hala' Director Minhal Baig

TIFF 2019: One-On-One With 'Hala' Director Minhal Baig

Tamanna Roashan Gave Us Solid Beauty Tips From Her Latest Dress Your Face Masterclass

Tamanna Roashan Gave Us Solid Beauty Tips From Her Latest Dress Your Face Masterclass

Trend Alert! Sophisticated Soft Hues For The Holiday Season

Trend Alert! Sophisticated Soft Hues For The Holiday Season

Hot December Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

Hot December Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

December 2019-Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond

December 2019-Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond

ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 3: "Infidelity, Yes It Happens. Admit it!"

ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 3: "Infidelity, Yes It Happens. Admit it!"

Bollywood Beauty Inspo: Get AM & PM Beauty Looks Like Dia Mirza In 10 Minutes!

Bollywood Beauty Inspo: Get AM & PM Beauty Looks Like Dia Mirza In 10 Minutes!

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!

openchest Logo

MONTHLY 'REAL TALK' SHOW

AIRING

LAST TUES: 6 PM PST / 9 PM EST
LAST WED: 2 PM GMT / 6:30 PM IST

LISTEN HERE

Recent Shows

openchest Logo

Weekly Celebrity Talk Show

Airing

Every Tues: 6 pm PST / 9 pm EST
Every Wed: 2 pm GMT / 6:30 pm IST

Listen Here

Recent Shows