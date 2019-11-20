ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 2

“Depression, Let’s Just Talk About It Already!”

Hosted By Hina P. Ansari & Ruchika Bindra Anand

In Episode 2 of ANOKHI UNCENSORED, “Depression, Let’s Just Talk About It Already!” we delve deeper in trying to understand one of the biggest health challenges that’s facing the South Asian community worldwide. That is depression.

As October 10, 2019 was World Mental Health Day we felt it was all the more important to continue this conversation about mental health with the specific focus on depression.

We tackle hot button issues such as …

What exactly is depression?

What are the root causes of depression?

We examine how depression effects South Asian women here in North America and within the South Asian subcontinent.

We take a closer look at high rate of depression that’s being reported in kids and young adults.

How did we we navigate the conversation about mental health and depression among our family and friends growing up?

We chat with Maryum Rahman from Naseeha-Mental Health a mental health support group about tips on how to recognize, and provide support for those who may be suffering from depression.

Ps. The stats that we found are simply mind blowing.

