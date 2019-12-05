ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 3

“Infidelity, Yes It Happens. Admit it!”

Hosted By Hina P. Ansari & Ruchika Bindra Anand

Welcome to #ANOKHIUNCENSORED! Thank you so much for your support for our amazing monthly radio show by ANOKHI LIFE that you can hear on www.rukusavenueradio.com the South Asian channel on Dash Radio on the last Tuesday of each month at 6PM PST and 9PM EST and on Wednesday at 2PM GMT and at 6:30PM IST.

In Episode 3 of ANOKHI UNCENSORED, “Infidelity, Yes It Happens. Admit it!” we explore the issue of infidelity.

We tackle hot button issues such as …

What are physical and emotional infidelity?

How and why is it so magnified in our culture?

How Bollywood would glamourize infidelity?

Taking a look at the “forbidden fruit”.

Examining the idea of forgiveness.

Ps. The stats that we found are simply mind blowing.

Click here to listen to the full episode!

Let us know what you think in the comments below or hit us up on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

We can’t wait to hear what you think!

You can always send us a DM or email us at [email protected]! And don’t forget to always tag us at #ANOKHIUNCENSORED!

Main Image Photo Credit: Marcello Matorazzo on Unsplash