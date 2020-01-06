ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 4

“AL Stories Of 2019 That We Need To Talk About!”

Hosted By Hina P. Ansari & Ruchika Bindra Anand

In Episode 4 of ANOKHI UNCENSORED, “AL Stories Of 2019 That We Need To Talk About!” we take a look at 2019 — the year that was.

Our 2019 wrap up includes…

Our Executive producer of ANOKHI UNCENSORED as well as the Founder, President and CEO of ANOKHI LIFE, Raj Girn joins our show to talk about the rebranding of ANOKHI LIFE, The ANOKHI PASSION List 2019, and of course the launch of ANOKHI UNCENSORED!

We also talk about two of the biggest stories from ANOKHI LIFE’s Top 10 Stories of 2019 which include:

When Priyanka Chopra Jonas faced off with a Pakistani blogger who called her a “hypocrite” over her tweet supporting the Indian Army.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his black/brownface controversy that sparked a conversation about race relations during the Canadian Federal Election.

