ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 5: Are You Setting Goals The Right Way?
Anokhi Uncensored Jan 23, 2020
Hosted By Hina P. Ansari & Ruchika Bindra Anand
Welcome to #ANOKHIUNCENSORED! Thank you so much for your support for our amazing monthly radio show by ANOKHI LIFE that you can hear on www.rukusavenueradio.com the South Asian channel on Dash Radio on the 2nd and last Tuesday and Wednesday of each month. You can tune in on Tuesdays at at 6PM PST and 9PM EST and on Wednesdays at 2PM GMT and at 6:30PM IST.
In Episode 5 of ANOKHI UNCENSORED, “Are You Setting Goals The Right Way?” we explore everything that we feel you will need to put 2020 on the right track from the get go!
With goal-setting tips including:
- The difference between a goal and a resolution.
- The two main types of goal-setting.
- How to bounce back and set new goals.
- & You won’t believe the stats & studies they found!
