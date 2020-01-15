There are dogs everywhere and that’s okay. What’s not okay however, are the reactions of people when they see that myself (as well as my mom) are absolutely fearful of dogs. We aren’t trying to be rude. We are just scared. Really scared and it’s time that people understand that.

What Pisses Me Off: People’s Reactions To My Fear Of Dogs

It’s natural to have fears and in my opinion there is no right or wrong when it comes to them. People are usually understanding when someone shares a fear they have, but that hasn’t been the case for my mom and I on several occasions when it comes to our fear of dogs also know as cynophobia.

A couple of months ago I was walking home with my mom and we saw a man approaching with his dog. My mom is afraid of dogs more so than I am and so she moved to the side to allow the man and his dog to pass. Coincidentally, the man was going in the direction my mom had moved in and so as he got closer, she panicked and started to rush out of the way to avoid contact. Upon seeing my mom reacting in a fearful manner, the man rudely looks at my mom and says, “he’s just a baby, he’s not going to hurt you”.

Situations like this have happened to my mom many times before when I’ve been with her as well as when she has been on her own. I have also had people speak to me in such a manner or look at me with a certain attitude if I have ever expressed my own fear of their dog and honestly it really pisses me off.

Now, I’m not saying all dog owners do this, but many that I have encountered do. For some reason they get offended by our fear as if we are hurting them or their pet.

Fears are often irrational, it’s not like we are purposefully reacting the way we are. They can spur from a person’s upbringing, cultural background, experiences, environment and or even stem from a traumatic incident and or genetic predisposition. For example, many South Asians I know who grew up back home are also afraid of dogs and I think it is because not many people have dogs as pets in countries like Pakistan. There aren’t as many dogs there and so they aren’t used to them the way people who grew up in a different culture may be.

So, stop taking our fears as a personal attack, stop being selfish and thinking about yourself for a minute and think about the person with the fear. Understand that this is about them and has nothing to do with you or your pet. If I were to tell you I am afraid of heights or spiders, I doubt you would react the same because in your worldview that may be the norm, but remember your worldview isn’t the same as everyone else’s.

We are entitled to our fears regardless of what they are especially if they are in no way harming anyone or anything and you should not be getting mad or rude with me over MY fear. We are all unique and have our likes and dislikes, so stop trying to make it seem like something is wrong with us just because we react in a way that is not familiar to you.

