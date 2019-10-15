Anokhi Uncensored Radio Show
Anokhi Uncensored Oct 15, 2019
Anokhi Uncensored Episode 1 “Making Love, Intimacy & Shutting Up The Shamers”…Why Don’t We Talk More About What Goes On In Between The Sheets?” Hosted By Hina P. Ansari & Ruchika Bindra Anand
In this episode we talk about understanding intimacy within the South Asian Culture and take a deep desi dive into analyzing the role of Pop Culture, Hollywood and Bollywood specifically in educating and creating perceptions around intimacy. We also chat about our generational differences (Gen-X & Millennial) when it comes to understanding sex and our sexual intelligence.
Click here to listen to the full episode!
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
