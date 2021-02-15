ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 33

Vice President Kamala Harris: Celebrating An Historical Moment Of Representation

Hosted By Hina P. Ansari, Featuring Raj Girn & Tessa Johnson

With the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, this is a historical moment on so many levels.

The inauguration has brought about so many levels of joy and amazement. For us, it’s about watching the first South Asian and the first Black woman to claim the 2nd highest position in American politics. In this episode, ANOKHI LIFE’s Tessa Johnson and ANOKHI LIFE’s Founder & CEO RAJ GIRN joined host Hina P. Ansari to share their personal perspectives from seeing such representation take place.

We discussed:

•Celebrating the historic inauguration of Vice President Kamala Devi Harris

•The long road to representation in politics

•Black and South Asian perspectives

•What this means for future generations of Black and South Asian women

