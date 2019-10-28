Fashion / Our Favourite Modest Looks Perfect For Fall

Fall is here and there’s nothing like the wonderful assortment of super cool trends to try.  When it comes to flirting with fall fashion looks with a modest vibe there’s some seriously stylish takes out there that we can’t wait to try. Check out our favourite modest looks perfect for fall! 

It seems this time of year is a favourite for many. The excitement and buzz over sweater weather, pumpkin spice lattes and nude beauty looks is unreal. Now, for those who dress modestly, in addition to the above, this season is especially special because it marks the arrival of fall fashion, which unlike the warmer seasons offerings is actually modest friendly – well for the most part it is. Looking over some of the options that are already available or will be available in the coming weeks, I wish it could be fall all year long. Check out some of the major trends below that will not only be modest, but on fleek!

 

The Midi Skirt

 

Our Favourite Modest Looks Perfect For Fall
Our Favourite Modest Looks Perfect For Fall: Uniqlo U Melange Flared Skirt $49.90 CAD.  Photo Credit: Uniqlo

 

Our Favourite Modest Looks Perfect For Fall
Our Favourite Modest Looks Perfect For Fall: Banana Republic Red Hot Pleated Midi Skirt $145 CAD. Photo Credit: Banana Republic

 

Our Favourite Modest Looks Perfect For Fall
Our Favourite Modest Looks Perfect For Fall: Winners Plaid Midi Skirt $19.99 CAD. Photo Credit: TJX

 

Yes, you read that right. While, skirts are commonly associated with spring or summer, the midi skirt is quickly becoming a fall staple. This season will feature the midi in an array of fabrics and styles. Often paired with boots in different lengths and or tights, the skirt is perfect for those wanting to dress modestly as it ensures full covering of the legs and depending on the style chosen is not form fitting.

 

Wide Leg Pants + Culottes

Our Favourite Modest Looks Perfect For Fall
Our Favourite Modest Looks Perfect For Fall: RW & Co High Waist Wide Leg Denim $89 CAD.  Photo Credit: RW & Co

 

Our Favourite Modest Looks Perfect For Fall
Our Favourite Modest Looks Perfect For Fall: Winners Burnt Orange Culottes $29.99 CAD. Photo Credit: TJX

 

Our Favourite Modest Looks Perfect For Fall
Our Favourite Modest Looks Perfect For Fall: RW & Co Wide Leg Pant $89.90 CAD. Photo Credit: RW & Co

For those who are not a fan of skirts, wide leg pants and or culottes are the next best thing this fall. While, they are technically pants both of them give off the look of a skirt to some extent, which helps to avoid the shape of the body being clearly visible. Again, these also come in a number of fabrics and lengths and are definitely modest friendly due to their loose-fitting and flow-y style.

 

Long Blazers

Our Favourite Modest Looks Perfect For Fall
Our Favourite Modest Looks Perfect For Fall: Marshalls Chocolate Blazer $39.99 CAD. Photo Credit: TJX
Our Favourite Modest Looks Perfect For Fall
Our Favourite Modest Looks Perfect For Fall: Banana Republic Long and Lean Fit Washable Wool Blend Blazer $240 CAD. Photo Credit: Banana Republic

 

Our Favourite Modest Looks Perfect For Fall
Our Favourite Modest Looks Perfect For Fall: Marshalls Pepto Pink Blazer $19.99 CAD. Photo Credit: TJX

 

Blazers are great for so many reasons, but when it comes to dressing modestly, sometimes they come up a bit short. However, this season there will be a huge selection of oversized and long blazers which are perfect for covering up.

 

Turtlenecks

Our Favourite Modest Looks Perfect For Fall
Our Favourite Modest Looks Perfect For Fall: RW & Co Turtleneck $59.90 CAD. Photo Credit: RW & Co

 

Our Favourite Modest Looks Perfect For Fall
Our Favourite Modest Looks Perfect For Fall: Marshalls Sparkly Turtle Neck $34.99 CAD. Photo Credit: TJX

 

Uniqlo Extra Fine Merino Ribbed Turtle Neck Sweater $39.90 CAD. Photo Credit: Uniqlo

 

A few years ago, turtlenecks would probably not have been considered to be modest because traditionally they have always been skin-tight. However, turtlenecks have now been added to all kinds of styles including both tight and loose fabrics. They are seen on anything from fancier clothing to athletic wear. For the fall there are many different options available including many modest styles. This is a trend that is especially perfect for those who want to cover their necks.

 

Oversized Knits

 

Our Favourite Modest Looks Perfect For Fall
Our Favourite Modest Looks Perfect For Fall: Uniqlo Cable Relaxed Cardigan $49.90 CAD. Photo Credit: Uniqlo

 

Our Favourite Modest Looks Perfect For Fall
Our Favourite Modest Looks Perfect For Fall: Uniqlo Merino Blend Ribbed Long Cardigan $49.90 CAD. Photo Credit: Uniqlo

 

Our Favourite Modest Looks Perfect For Fall
Our Favourite Modest Looks Perfect For Fall: Uniqlo 3D Cotton Cocoon Sweater $29.90 CAD. Photo Credit: Uniqlo

As the weather begins to get cooler, blazers might not cut it anymore and that’s where oversized knits come in! They are not only warm, but extremely comfy. Available in tons of lengths, fabrics and styles, knits are perfect for those dressing modestly as they are loose, long and full coverage!

 

The Overcoat

 

Our Favourite Modest Looks Perfect For Fall
Our Favourite Modest Looks Perfect For Fall: Marshalls Gingham Overcoat $79.99 CAD. Photo Credit: TJX
Our Favourite Modest Looks Perfect For Fall
Our Favourite Modest Looks Perfect For Fall: Winners Plaid Overcoat $59.99 CAD. Photo Credit: TJX
Our Favourite Modest Looks Perfect For Fall
Our Favourite Modest Looks Perfect For Fall: Marshalls Plaid Pink Overcoat $69.99 CAD. Photo Credit: TJX

Fall is very unpredictable at times in terms of temperature. The day could start off chilly and by mid-day feel like it is summer. For this reason, the overcoat is a fall must-have. Not only can it provide the warmth needed on fall mornings, but it is a great addition to most outfits. It helps provide an extra layer of coverage during commutes or when outside. It along with most of the trends this season is available in many lengths, fabrics and styles.

 

Main Photo Image Credit: Uniqlo, TJX, Banana Republic & RW & Co. 

