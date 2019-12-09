Great Beauty Gift Ideas To Compliment Brown Skin Tones
Beauty Dec 09, 2019
Ti’s the season for our ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide! Beauty gift-giving can give us serious case of anxiety. But no need to panic! We have a collection of fab South Asian beauty companies that bring to you great beauty gift ideas to compliment brown skin tones. So stop right here and make that list!
The holidays are fast-approaching and the tradition of gift-giving is one of the many delightful events during the festive season. The act of giving can be stressful. How do we find the perfect gift without busting our budget or worse, getting lost in a shopping mall?
Below is our gift ideas from must-know South Asian beauty companies that need to be on your list!
Rani Cosmetics Sparked Dazzling Lipstick Bundle
Rani Cosmetics bundled up six cool shades of lipsticks including: Bindi (red), Syrup (fuschia), Lassi (orange-red), Latte (chocolate brown), Tattoo (pinky nude) and Eclipse (dark purple) which pretty much takes care of any beauty theme.
Rani Cosmetics Sparked Dazzling Liquid Lipstick Bundle:
These liquid lipsticks glosses includes these shades which flatter warm skin tones: Hindi (medium red), Rose (fuchsia), Mango (orange-red), Lunar (dark purple), Chai (chocolate brown) and Henna (pinky nude).
Wander Beauty Cloud9 Mini Lipstick Kit:
The four neutral shades in this handy kit are sure fire successes. Shades include: Upgrade (nude), Getaway (mauve), Nonstop (berry) and Global (brownie nude) and the handy size means that they will earn permanent spots in everyone’s makeup bags!
Stellar Limited Edition Orion Cosmetic Face Lustre Trio
The trio includes three loose face powders that illuminate the skin and add a subtle glamour to your overall look. The shades range from rose Celeste (gold), Aurora (rose gold beige)and Twilight (golden tone) ensuring an everlasting look from AM to PM.
Lady Burgundy Starry Eyed Bundle
What works on any skintone? Lashes of course! Here’s a trio of silk lashes which can each be used up to 25 times. The three models: Bella (adds length and volume), Julia (adds a touch of volume) and Amrita (ideal for small eyes) is perfect for their peepers
Vasanti’s innovative liner is designed for the waterline. One stroke of this liner takes your eyes from so-so to va-voom in one stroke! The quartet includes four shades which simply flatter: Intense Black, Hazel Brown, Slate Grey, and Icy Blue, that will make the eyes stand out among the tinsel and light.
The deluge of parties coupled with strenuous work days exacerbates dark circles. Live Tinted trio of Hue Sticks which come in Origin (red), Perk (pink) and Rise (orange), can be applied to the contour to neutralize the darkness and quick swipes on the cheeks and lips create an easy put together look in matter of moments.
Vasanti Kajal X Kolors Eyeshadow Palette
This octet of eyeshadows is designed to make any pair of eyes look smoking hot. The mix of intense to light neutral shades which are offered in shimmer and matte finishes encourages creativity that work for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day!
Wanderess™ Seascape Eyeshadow Palette
This sextet of shadows evokes the beaches of Goa with soft, soothing colours, such as Sea Foam (champagne green), Champagne Harbor (champagne), Sand Dollar(matte brown), Golden Reef (amber gold), Sea Salt (warm pink) and Coastal (deep blue), that evoke warmth as we writhe in the grip of winter.
Kay Beauty Metallic Eye Shadow Stick
Katrina Kaif’s sultry gaze can be created with this Bollywood icon’s newly-launched line of eye shadow sticks. There are 12 shades in the collection which include neutrals and jewel tones. You just need to swipe the stick across the mobile lid and then tap the colour just past the crease and your eyes will glow.
Each delicate shade in this collection of blushes, which ranges from Beam (deep pink) to Eclipse (coral) to Flare (soft pink), adds a touch of brightness to the cheek bones. They lift the face and infuse a candlelit appeal that is irresistible for the holiday season.
Wander Beauty Trip for Two Blush and Bronzer Duo
This duo is indispensable if the goal is easy beauty that focuses on glow. A dab of bronzer followed by a pop of pink on the cheeks adds freshness and makes for an ideal, smart beauty gift.
Main Image Photo Credit: Wanderbeauty, Stellar, Rani Cosmetics, LiveTinted
Meena Khan
Author
Meena (@meenalaregina) always loved the idea of exploring the non-conventional idea of beauty. Having grown up as a pimply chubby teenager, she wanted to see the change in the world that best reflected your uniqueness as well. Her well-received collection of blogs where she tries on various beauty p...
