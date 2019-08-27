You: What Pisses Me Off!

Us: We Want To Know; Tell Us Everything!



Do you wish that you could say exactly how you feel about something or about someone, with no holds barred? Well, you’ve come to the right place, because this is our jam! Keep reading . . .

Here at ANOKHI LIFE, the truth is, we encourage it — in fact, we downright WANT you to say EVERYTHING you’re feeling, whether it’s about a particular experience you’ve had, an encounter with someone, or pet peeves that just get under your skin. This is your chance to unload!

Why?

Because we truly believe that EVERYONE deserves to be heard no matter what. So go ahead; let it out! Oh, and if you want to go anonymous, or change names to protect the innocent — you know — your situation, that’s cool too!

All you have to do is fill out the form below, and if we’re really feeling it, we’ll contact you! Otherwise, keep trying, because we LOVE to hear from you anyways! 🙂

First Name (required)

Last Name (required)

Your Email (required)

So What's your Beef?



Hope to hear from you soon!

~ Editorial Dept, ANOKHI LIFE