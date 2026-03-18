International Women’s Month: Beauty Lessons From Inspiring South Asian Women

International Women’s Month: Beauty Lessons From Inspiring South Asian Women

Mar 18, 2026

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Meena Khan | Beauty Editor

Author

Meena (@meenalaregina) always loved the idea of exploring the non-conventional idea of beauty. Having grown up as a pimply chubby teenager, she wanted to see the change in the world that best reflected your uniqueness as well. Her well-received collection of blogs where she tries on various beauty p...

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