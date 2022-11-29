Amazing Decor Gift Ideas For The Home

We continue our annual ANOKHI Holiday Gift Guide! In years past, I’ve put off shopping for holiday gifts until the last minute. But, this year, I’ve turned over a new leaf (cheers for personal growth) and have worked diligently to get my shopping done in advance. ‘Future me’ thanks me, vehemently, for getting my act together. And with that, I hope you’re able to follow my lead and secure your gifts early so you can actually enjoy the holiday festivities, rather than rushing through them.

To that end, if you need some inspiration on what to get your loved ones, we’re here to help! Check out some beautifully crafted home decor pieces made by South Asian companies and artisans that will be sure to brighten up any room.

KIRANRKHAN & CO.

If you’re looking for a handmade gift, be sure to check out KIRANRKHAN & CO. The idea for this company began as a simple lifestyle blog, but it’s since taken on a life of its own. KIRANRKHAN & CO. now offers “home/party decor, artwork, embroidery + crocheted items, apparel, gift sets, and planning & annotating sets.” One of my favourite items they offer are these fabulous shadow boxes with individually fashioned roses, and the wood frame is a great touch. This gift would be a great way to convey any exciting news during the holidays or add a subtle pop of colour to a room.

Owl Works Studio Inc.

This custom sign is made of wood (which took me by surprise too) and then decorated with laser precision by Owl Works Studio Inc. This would be a gorgeous sign to feature at your next event or when making an announcement on social media. However, if you’re looking for something more specific, the company specializes in custom-making woodwork signs, including wall art, wedding signs, name signs, and tabletop decorations. What blows me away about their work is the detail that goes into each piece, which makes it hard to imagine that the final product was a piece of wood before!

By Maryam

If someone near and dear to you is getting married this holiday season, help them commemorate the occasion and hold on to the joys of their big day with By Maryam’s bouquet preservation service! Be sure to book a spot in advance, ship or drop off the bouquet, and let Maryam work her magic to preserve the freshest parts of the bouquet in a beautiful arrangement.

Dvārakā Decor

Dvārakā Decor features an incredible collection of home decor pieces, which all come with a South Asian flair! For example, this Rangoli key organizer will hold keys with pizzaz! It’s perfect as a gift for someone who loves to make a statement with their art and it comes with the added bonus of staying organized.

P-TALTM

P-TAL explains that “cooking in brass, eating in kansa, and drinking from copper helps you maintain healthy skin, [and] boosts immunity.” If you’ve got a foodie in your life or someone who is focused on their health, this brass lagan will be perfect for them. It’s beautifully designed, comes with health benefits when preparing food, and creates a dynamite presentation when serving food!

Śu Chē Design

I cannot get enough of these pop art prints by Śu Chē Design! While it may be difficult to part with these prints and gift them, you can at least be sure that the recipient will get a kick out of them. The prints are all very unique and there are options for people at all stages of life. If you’ve got someone who’s got a sense of humour or just loves art, these pop art prints will be a winner, hands down!

i D I Y A

Inflatable outdoor decorations are not just for North American holidays anymore, not if i D I Y A has anything to say about it, anyway! Check out this vibrant inflatable diya that will be sure to brighten up any front lawn. If you have someone who loves to decorate their home for each holiday season, this diya will be an absolute treat for them!

SONA Home

Founded by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Maneesh K. Goyal SONA Home encourages people to take a moment to enjoy the special moments in life with “a meaningful collection steeped in history and culture, curated for the modern home.” You’ll be able to find gifts, such as dinnerware, table linens (like the luscious and festive green pictured above), and bar and decor pieces for the people in your life who love to host. You absolutely cannot go wrong with an item from SONA Home as there’s something for everyone, so don’t delay!

THE KUSHIE

I am absolutely in love with The Kushie, which is “common to the Japanese Kutsurogi lifestyle [and it] is part cushion, part footrest and all comfort.” The Kushie also comes in a number of different colours so you can be sure to get one that may best match the aesthetic of its new home. I don’t think there is anyone who would be upset about receiving The Kushie as a gift (and if they are, can I have it instead?)!

The Always Pan from Our Place

If you haven’t heard about Our Place’s products as yet, I’m here to deliver the scoop! Our Place had the ingenious idea to combine the functionalities of multiple pots, pans, and kitchen items into one, which allows users to get more use out of one pan or pot. As well, Our Place’s pots and pans use a “toxin-free ceramic nonstick coating [that] is better for [users] and the earth we share.” Some of the company’s best sellers include the Always Pan, the Perfect Pot, and the Oven Pan. You can also shop for other stunning cookware, tableware, kitchen tools, and oven ware for the cooks in your life!

Main Image Photo Credit: @sonahomenyc @suchedesign