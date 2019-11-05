Smartphones, Smart Homes

Staying connected has become second nature to those of us who are attached to our devices, whether its social media, the immediate access to information, or using connectivity to keep an eye your home, technology and security is literally at your fingertips.

Dimmers have been around for decades to help control the lighting of any room, however, thanks to the latest tech dimmers along with numerous other home appliances have gotten the wireless touch. Many of the options listed here can just swap out the preexisting items.

Tiny Touches, Big Impact

Connectivity can happen in any home, from the condo to multi-level, there are so many gadgets available for a home of any size. If you are in a condo, a rented space, or working with a tight budget consider some small swaps that will update your space.

The Switchmate Home Voice Activated Wire Free Smart Outlet ($59.99 CDN) gets plugged straight into any outlet, no rewiring required. Features multiple outlets and USB ports and works with Google Assistant to connect.

This little vacuum has been gaining popularity for its ability to catch dust bunnies in all nooks and corners. The iRobot Roomba 960 Vacuum Cleaning Robot ($699.99 CDN) is the perfect cleaning pal, just set it from your smart phone and let it clean while you are out.

Amazon has taken the world of home connectivity to another universe with Alexa. The queen of home connectivity, Alexa can hook up to a wide range of Amazon products like the Echo ($49.99 CDN) to connect you to music, calls, the weather, and the list goes on.

Small but Mighty Permanent Upgrades

However, if you plan on calling this place home for a while, consider some of these more permanent pieces for an upgrade. Lots of telecom companies now feature security options that can be connected right to your home but consider adding a few more pieces to enhance those features.

The Google Nest Hello Doorbell ($229.00 CDN) is a great addition to the front door which features an inconspicuous camera that lets you see exactly who is at the door.

Any doorbell would pair greatly with the Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Door Lock ($249.99 CDN). Manage your lock right from your phone with the use of the Schlage. Be able to lock or unlock the door, and manage the comings and goings, all this lock needs is a wifi connection.

If you live in an area where it can go from sunny and toasty to chilly in a matter of hours, the Honeywell T5+WiFi Thermostat ($179.99 CDN) lets the thermostat sense your phone’s location for adjustment based on weather, so you’re always coming home to a comfortable temperature.

Big Appliances

Regardless of where you are living, major appliances and wireless technology have been paired for years. Major appliance companies have branched out to include smart appliances that can be controlled from apps on your phone.

Check out the latest Samsung Family Hub 36″ 24.2 cu. ft. Stainless-steel French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub ($2,994.99 CDN) which features a touchscreen which connects to the internet.

Although, not a big appliance, the Nespresso Prodigio Smart Coffee and Espresso Maker is a game changer, its a fresh brew at your fingertips. This nifty little coffee maker allows you to stock pods, reminds you when its time to descale, and programs when to make your next cup all from its app, so you can always wake up to a hot coffee.