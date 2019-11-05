Smartphones, Smart Homes

Smartphones, Smart Homes

Nov 05, 2019

Geeta Wahab

by  

Staying connected has become second nature to those of us who are attached to our devices, whether its social media, the immediate access to information, or using connectivity to keep an eye your home, technology and security is literally at your fingertips.

Dimmers have been around for decades to help control the lighting of any room, however, thanks to the latest tech dimmers along with numerous other home appliances have gotten the wireless touch. Many of the options listed here can just swap out the preexisting items.

Tiny Touches, Big Impact

Connectivity can happen in any home, from the condo to multi-level, there are so many gadgets available for a home of any size. If you are in a condo, a rented space, or working with a tight budget consider some small swaps that will update your space.

The Switchmate Home Voice Activated Wire Free Smart Outlet ($59.99 CDN) gets plugged straight into any outlet, no rewiring required. Features multiple outlets and USB ports and works with Google Assistant to connect.

Switchmate Home Voice Activated Wire Free Smart Outlet. Photo Credit: Lowes
Switchmate Home Voice Activated Wire Free Smart Outlet. Photo Credit: Lowes

This little vacuum has been gaining popularity for its ability to catch dust bunnies in all nooks and corners. The iRobot Roomba 960 Vacuum Cleaning Robot ($699.99 CDN) is the perfect cleaning pal, just set it from your smart phone and let it clean while you are out.

iRobot Roomba 960 Vacuum Cleaning Robot. Photo Credit: Hudson's Bay
iRobot Roomba 960 Vacuum Cleaning Robot. Photo Credit: Hudson’s Bay

Amazon has taken the world of home connectivity to another universe with Alexa. The queen of home connectivity, Alexa can hook up to a wide range of Amazon products like the Echo ($49.99 CDN) to connect you to music, calls, the weather, and the list goes on.

Amazon Echo. Photo Credit: Amazon
Amazon Echo. Photo Credit: Amazon

Small but Mighty Permanent Upgrades

However, if you plan on calling this place home for a while, consider some of these more permanent pieces for an upgrade. Lots of telecom companies now feature security options that can be connected right to your home but consider adding a few more pieces to enhance those features.

The Google Nest Hello Doorbell ($229.00 CDN) is a great addition to the front door which features an inconspicuous camera that lets you see exactly who is at the door.

Google Nest Hello Doorbell. Photo Credit: Home Depot
Google Nest Hello Doorbell. Photo Credit: Home Depot

Any doorbell would pair greatly with the Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Door Lock ($249.99 CDN). Manage your lock right from your phone with the use of the Schlage. Be able to lock or unlock the door, and manage the comings and goings, all this lock needs is a wifi connection.

Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Door Lock. Photo Credit: Schlage
Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Door Lock. Photo Credit: Schlage

If you live in an area where it can go from sunny and toasty to chilly in a matter of hours, the Honeywell T5+WiFi Thermostat ($179.99 CDN) lets the thermostat sense your phone’s location for adjustment based on weather, so you’re always coming home to a comfortable temperature.

Honeywell T5+WiFi Thermostat. Photo Credit: Canadian Tire
Honeywell T5+WiFi Thermostat. Photo Credit: Canadian Tire

Big Appliances

Regardless of where you are living, major appliances and wireless technology have been paired for years. Major appliance companies have branched out to include smart appliances that can be controlled from apps on your phone.

Check out the latest Samsung Family Hub 36″ 24.2 cu. ft. Stainless-steel French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub ($2,994.99 CDN) which features a touchscreen which connects to the internet.

Samsung 36 in. 24.2 cu. ft. Stainless-steel French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub. Photo Credit: Costco
Samsung 36 in. 24.2 cu. ft. Stainless-steel French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub. Photo Credit: Costco

Although, not a big appliance, the Nespresso Prodigio Smart Coffee and Espresso Maker is a game changer, its a fresh brew at your fingertips. This nifty little coffee maker allows you to stock pods, reminds you when its time to descale, and programs when to make your next cup all from its app, so you can always wake up to a hot coffee.

Nespresso Prodigio Smart Coffee and Espresso Maker. Photo Credit: Nespresso
Nespresso Prodigio Smart Coffee and Espresso Maker. Photo Credit: Nespresso

 

TAGS
Geeta Wahab

Geeta Wahab

Author

Cultivating a life she loves, Geeta (@geets.suites) is chasing all her passions, including her love for home décor. As a brand new home owner, her current journey has launched her further into that world - check out her Instagram @geets.suites for tidbits of her story and other decorating pieces. A...

COMMENTS

The ANOKHI Blog

Hello! From The Editor-In-Chief!

Hello! From The Editor-In-Chief!

FROM THE EIC-HELP HAITI

FROM THE EIC-HELP HAITI

Disney Releases Aamir Khan Flick Taare Zameen Par On DVD

Disney Releases Aamir Khan Flick Taare Zameen Par On DVD

Padma Lakshmi In Top 20 of Askmen.com's Top 99 Women Of 2010

Padma Lakshmi In Top 20 of Askmen.com's Top 99 Women Of 2010

Anokhi Fashion - Location Shoot

Anokhi Fashion - Location Shoot

Remembering Alexander McQueen

Remembering Alexander McQueen

My Healthy Valentine

My Healthy Valentine

Greetings From The Health And Wellness Editor!

Greetings From The Health And Wellness Editor!

May 2010 Fashion Teaser

May 2010 Fashion Teaser

The Art Of Beauty

The Art Of Beauty

LA Fashion Week Coverage

LA Fashion Week Coverage

ANOKHI MAGAZINE CONTEST ALERT! WIN AN EXCLUSIVE WEDDING SARI BY MANISH MALHOTRA !

ANOKHI MAGAZINE CONTEST ALERT! WIN AN EXCLUSIVE WEDDING SARI BY MANISH MALHOTRA !

ANOKHI Magazine Is A Proud Sponsor Of The Upcoming DIL Gala Fundraiser-Mughal Nights Set To Shine In Toronto

ANOKHI Magazine Is A Proud Sponsor Of The Upcoming DIL Gala Fundraiser-Mughal Nights Set To Shine In Toronto

ANOKHI Women's Club Is Proud To Sponsor 30 Dates As It Returns To The Stage In Celebration Of Their 2nd Anniversary

ANOKHI Women's Club Is Proud To Sponsor 30 Dates As It Returns To The Stage In Celebration Of Their 2nd Anniversary

We Want YOU! Sexy & Successful 2011 Nomination Call!

We Want YOU! Sexy & Successful 2011 Nomination Call!

Just Saw Kites. A Must See!

Just Saw Kites. A Must See!

Kites Coming To Theatre Near You! Here Is The List!

Kites Coming To Theatre Near You! Here Is The List!

ANNOUNCEMENT! AnokhiPulse.tv Goes Live!

ANNOUNCEMENT! AnokhiPulse.tv Goes Live!

New Media: New Rules

New Media: New Rules

ANOKHI Magazine Is A Proud Sponsor Of The TELUS MOSAIC 2010

ANOKHI Magazine Is A Proud Sponsor Of The TELUS MOSAIC 2010

Shaadi.com Opens Its First Ever Shaadi.com Centre In Mississauga Ontario

Shaadi.com Opens Its First Ever Shaadi.com Centre In Mississauga Ontario

Fabulous VIP Gala Held For The 5th Annual Telus MOSAIC Festival

Fabulous VIP Gala Held For The 5th Annual Telus MOSAIC Festival

ANOKHI Announces An EXCLUSIVE Chance For YOU To Meet International Superstar, JAY SEAN!

ANOKHI Announces An EXCLUSIVE Chance For YOU To Meet International Superstar, JAY SEAN!

ANOKHI Magazine Is Thrilled To Support Masala! Mehndi! Masti!

ANOKHI Magazine Is Thrilled To Support Masala! Mehndi! Masti!

ANOKHI Is Proud To Announce Jay Sean's New Single, "2012 (It Ain't The End)"

ANOKHI Is Proud To Announce Jay Sean's New Single, "2012 (It Ain't The End)"

Comfortable In Her Own Skin

Comfortable In Her Own Skin

An Evening With Ezra

An Evening With Ezra

Pakistan's Flood Disaster: They Need Our Help! We Need To Act Now!

Pakistan's Flood Disaster: They Need Our Help! We Need To Act Now!

NetIP Rings In 20 Years With Their Annual Conference In Seattle!

NetIP Rings In 20 Years With Their Annual Conference In Seattle!

Hello From The Director Of Consumer Engagement!!

Hello From The Director Of Consumer Engagement!!

ANOKHI Magazine Features Fashion Designer Bibhu Mohapatra

ANOKHI Magazine Features Fashion Designer Bibhu Mohapatra

ANOKHI WOMENS' CLUB Presents Our Highly Anticipated 2nd Interactive Seminar & Event & YOU'RE Invited!

ANOKHI WOMENS' CLUB Presents Our Highly Anticipated 2nd Interactive Seminar & Event & YOU'RE Invited!

Saturday October 2 At 12 Noon: Canadian Museum of Hindu Civilization Set To Unveil Significant Monument Dedicated to Canadian Soldiers

Saturday October 2 At 12 Noon: Canadian Museum of Hindu Civilization Set To Unveil Significant Monument Dedicated to Canadian Soldiers

10 Days Left Till The Much Anticipated Anokhi Women's Club Holiday Fashionista Event

10 Days Left Till The Much Anticipated Anokhi Women's Club Holiday Fashionista Event

Anokhi Magazine's 1st Ever Issue Dedicated To The Holiday Season

Anokhi Magazine's 1st Ever Issue Dedicated To The Holiday Season

Publisher's Message - Time To Celebrate!

Publisher's Message - Time To Celebrate!

Thoughts from the Editor-in-Chief

Thoughts from the Editor-in-Chief

ANOKHI Is Proud To Support Love Ishq Pyar Wedding & Lifestyle Show on Sunday, November 7th between 11am - 7pm

ANOKHI Is Proud To Support Love Ishq Pyar Wedding & Lifestyle Show on Sunday, November 7th between 11am - 7pm

Anokhi Media Corp. Announces ANOKHI Magazine's First Annual Holiday Issue, Launch Of ANOKHI PULSE On Rogers On Demand Online And ANOKHI's 5th Annual Gala Kick Off!

Anokhi Media Corp. Announces ANOKHI Magazine's First Annual Holiday Issue, Launch Of ANOKHI PULSE On Rogers On Demand Online And ANOKHI's 5th Annual Gala Kick Off!

The ANOKHI Holiday Gift Guide Special

The ANOKHI Holiday Gift Guide Special

Hot Spots! Montreal

Hot Spots! Montreal

A Fashionista's Guide To An ANOKHI Holiday Full Coverage LIVE On The ANOKHI Photo Gallery

A Fashionista's Guide To An ANOKHI Holiday Full Coverage LIVE On The ANOKHI Photo Gallery

ONLINE EXCLUSIVE: HOT SPOTS! SAVANNAH

ONLINE EXCLUSIVE: HOT SPOTS! SAVANNAH

Gucci Launches 'Giorgio G' Cognac In New York City!

Gucci Launches 'Giorgio G' Cognac In New York City!

EPISODE 14: ANOKHI WOMEN'S CLUB Holiday Soiree LIVE On ANOKHI PULSE TV!

EPISODE 14: ANOKHI WOMEN'S CLUB Holiday Soiree LIVE On ANOKHI PULSE TV!

TEAM ANOKHI WISHES TO HAPPY HOLIDAYS!

TEAM ANOKHI WISHES TO HAPPY HOLIDAYS!

Countdown Is On To The Most Glamorous Gala To Hit Town!!

Countdown Is On To The Most Glamorous Gala To Hit Town!!

Fashion designer extraordinaire, Vikram Phadnis makes ANOKHI's Anuual S&S List!

Fashion designer extraordinaire, Vikram Phadnis makes ANOKHI's Anuual S&S List!

RAGHAV - Singer Songwriter

RAGHAV - Singer Songwriter

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!

openchest Logo

MONTHLY 'REAL TALK' SHOW

AIRING

LAST TUES: 6 PM PST / 9 PM EST
LAST WED: 2 PM GMT / 6:30 PM IST

LISTEN HERE

Recent Shows

openchest Logo

Weekly Celebrity Talk Show

Airing

Every Tues: 6 pm PST / 9 pm EST
Every Wed: 2 pm GMT / 6:30 pm IST

Listen Here

Recent Shows