From Roti To Poutine: Inside CBC’s ‘Locals Welcome’ Premiere With Suresh Doss

I had the pleasure of attending the exclusive screening of CBC’s Locals Welcome, hosted by the ever-charismatic master food journalist Suresh Doss, on October 1 at Cineplex Odeon, Scarborough. Guests were welcomed with goodie bags filled with treats, including candies and Kunafa chocolates, a sweet start to an evening dedicated to celebrating Canada’s vibrant food scene.

Before the screening, I had the chance to catch Suresh for a short interview. He shared insights about his passion for uncovering hidden gems, his curiosity about multicultural flavours, and why highlighting local food heroes matters. His energy is infectious, and it’s clear that Locals Welcome isn’t just about food; it’s about culture, heritage, and the people who bring these stories to life.

Our Exclusive Chat With Suresh Doss

Mehak Kapoor: Welcome to ANOKHI MEDIA! I’m Mehak, so nice to meet you.

Congratulations on your show, Locals Welcome! Let’s start by talking about the show for my audience.

Suresh Doss: Hi Mehak, thank you so much!

The show is really about the idea of people, culture, and food across Canada, and all the different communities we have throughout the country. Each community is very unique, and many of the places are serving their local communities. There are so many truly amazing stories to tell.

Mehak Kapoor: What is the one dish that instantly takes you back home?

Suresh: I would say, I mean, Tamil Sri Lankan food. I can’t run away from that. And Malaysian food. I can’t run away from that.

Mehak: Delicious, eh!

Suresh: Yeah, so like a curry laksa or like a string kothu. It takes me back.

Mehak: If you could describe Canada’s food scene in three words, what would they be?

Suresh: In three words, that’s really tough! “Most multicultural country“.

Mehak: That’s so true!

Now, time for Quickfire, this or that.

Suresh: Okay, let’s do it!

Mehak: Roti or tacos?

Suresh: Roti

Mehak: Butter chicken or poutine?

Suresh: They’re both so basic – Butter chicken!

Mehak: Spicy or mild?

Suresh: Spicy!

Mehak: Late-night eats or early breakfast spots?

Suresh: Late-night eats

Mehak: Sweet to the savoury cravings?

Suresh: Savoury cravings!

Mehak: Superb, thank you so much, Suresh, for your time and once again, congratulations on your new show, Locals Welcome!

Suresh: Thank you, Mehak and ANOKHI MEDIA, for coming tonight!

The Three-Episode Premiere

Once we were seated, we were treated to the first three episodes of the show, ahead of its worldwide premiere on October 5.

SPOILERS AHEAD!

Episode one took us to Brampton, where Chef Beauty Obasuyi serves authentic Nigerian Jollof and Fufu. In Toronto, the Junction neighbourhood, food writer Ozoz Skoah indulged in Red Snapper, Moye Moye with beets, heritage chicken in a rich red sauce, and okra. The episode concluded in Woodbridge, Vaughan, at Regalz Kitchen and Bar’s Mild Afro Lounge with Diana Okafor, offering a true celebration of Afro-Caribbean flavours.

Episode two explored Mississauga’s rich Indian culinary scene. Canadian Chef Matty Matheson’s Cookin’ Something made its mark alongside Chat Hut, where Paani Puri delighted the senses, and Kerala Curry House, with dishes like Porotta Beef Coconut Fry, Chutti Chora, and beef wrapped in a banana leaf and steamed to perfection. The episode also highlighted Punjabi-Canadian favourites, including Rick’s Good Eats, A-One’s Samosas (an astonishing 10,000 made daily!), and traditional Indian sweets from Ridgeway Plaza.

Episode three journeyed through Guyanese, Filipino, Lebanese, and Tamil cuisine. Highlights included Ghadir Meats, showcasing Lebanese food, Mona’s Roti, Poorani Villas’ appums (500 served daily!), Christopher Wong, Wong’s Asian – Hakka Chilli Chicken, Canadian comedian and actor Ali Hassan’s favourite spicy tandoori nachos, and cosy new spots like Cafe Tea Talks. Each segment went beyond food, highlighting the communities, heritage, and stories that bring these dishes to life.

Having watched the first three episodes, I can confidently say Locals Welcome is a delicious celebration of Canada’s culinary diversity. Each episode immerses viewers not just in flavours, but in the stories, cultures, and communities behind them. The series captures the passion and dedication of local chefs, restaurateurs, and food writers, making it a must-watch for anyone who loves food, culture, and storytelling.

Fireside Chat & Dinner

The evening continued with an engaging fireside chat, moderated by CBC News Toronto host Dwight Drummond. Jesse Asido, founder of Scarborough Spots, and Reesa Khan, Suresh Doss, along with friends and fellow food enthusiasts, reflected on the episodes, sharing personal experiences and highlighting local culinary gems. Listening to their insights reinforced how Locals Welcome captures the essence of community and the heart behind every dish.

Following the fireside chat, guests were invited to enjoy a sumptuous seafood dinner at SeaFood City. The dinner was the perfect way to cap off the night, sharing flavours, laughter, and stories with fellow food lovers. Much like the show itself, it reminded us that food is not just about taste but about connection, community, and celebration.

Overall, the exclusive screening of Locals Welcome was a truly memorable experience. From Suresh Doss’s captivating hosting and the flavorful journeys across Canada to the insightful fireside chat and delightful seafood dinner, the evening celebrated the best of Canada’s culinary diversity. The show promises to inspire viewers to explore local restaurants, discover new flavours, and appreciate the stories behind every dish. CBC’s Locals Welcome is a beautiful reminder that behind every great meal, there is a story worth savouring.

Meet Suresh Doss: Canada’s Culinary Explorer

Suresh Doss is a renowned food journalist and the host of Locals Welcome, dedicated to uncovering the hidden flavours of the Greater Toronto Area for more than two decades. His insights have appeared in Toronto Life, The New York Times, and on CBC, drawing food lovers and top chefs from across North America to experience his curated culinary journeys.

Having immigrated to Canada himself, Suresh sees food as a bridge between cultures, a way to celebrate heritage, and a tool to strengthen communities. Through his show, he dives into the stories behind each dish, capturing the traditions, personal histories, and vibrant experiences that shape Canada’s diverse food landscape.

Locals Welcome launches on CBC Television and can be streamed for free on CBC Gem starting October 5. CBC Gem is accessible as an app on iOS and Android devices, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One, and Samsung smart TVs, and online at gem.cbc.ca.