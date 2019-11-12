Open Chest / Episode 18: Women Empowerment Panel Discussion With Tamanna Roashan, Reetu Gupta

Episode 18: Women Empowerment Panel Discussion With Tamanna Roashan, Reetu Gupta

Open Chest Nov 12, 2019

Farah Khan

Hi Friends!

In October of 2019, Raj hosted ANOKHI LIFE’s panel on women empowerment at the very first Diwali Market at Square One Mall in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

The panel was entitled “How I Built My World Class Business Using Teachings From My Culture”, where she was in conversation with two extraordinary women: President & CEO of Easton’s Group Of Hotels & The Gupta Group, Reetu Gupta and President & CEO of DressYourFace & DressYourFaceLIVE, Tamanna Roashan.

The women discussed many aspects of how they incorporated aspects of their respective cultures (Reetu as a Hindu woman, Tamanna as a Muslim woman, and Raj as a Sikh woman), and how this helped them create successful businesses in today’s disruptive times. And you know, there was a lot to be said about female-led businesses in a traditionally male dominated arena.

We hope you enjoy this very insightful and inspirational discussion!

Photo (L-R): Raj Girn, Tamanna Roashan, Reetu Gupta

Author

Farah joined ANOKHI LIFE while finishing up her degree in English Literature and Writing at the University of Toronto. Her position since then has expanded across all departments, everything from office administration and corporate affairs, to ANOKHI's online presence and events. . .

