Dupatta Drama: 5 Celeb & Influencer Looks To Steal

Belted Dupatta Style I really love styling the dupatta in this way, with it being draped over the shoulders, and then the look is tied together with a belt around the waist. Summiyya Patni, co-founder of the House of Misu, pull this look off so well. I just adore the feminine flair of adding a belt as it creates a more defined silhouette by highlighting the waist, and it offers an elegant, refined touch to the overall outfit. Also, you can certainly play with different types of belts to add even more personality to your look! It’s giving snatched, am I right?! Shawl We?! A dupatta can easily double as a shawl for both men and women! I love the addition of a dupatta to an outfit for a cooler evening or to add a little extra pop of colour or depth. Wearing a dupatta this way is an effortless way to ensure you’re nice and cozy, while gracefully elevating your look. Also, can we just agree that Sidharth Malhotra, actor, absolutely killed it with this ensemble?!

Don’t feel like thinking too much about your outfit? Add a dupatta to the mix for some razzle dazzle. Work smarter, not harder, my friends!

Denim Combo

I love that the dupatta and denim are having an absolute moment together! Pairing a dupatta with denim, whether it’s over the shoulder with a denim dress or over both shoulders as a shrug with a crop and a pair of jeans, it’s such a fun mix of tradition and modern style. Model and influencer Maithili Jadhav looks fabulous, as does travel influencer Pari Sejpal! I am here for this unique and comfortable duo – you cannot go wrong with this combination of styles!

I’m obsessed with how well denim and dupattas go together!

Style Your Dupatta As A Cape

I’m a sucker for a cape on any outfit, so I’m loving this trend. All you need to do is fasten the dupatta at the neck or shoulders, and just like that, you’ve got a cape! Shanaya Kapoor, actress, looks amazing in this outfit. The cape takes everything to the next level! This simple tweak adds movement and elegance to any outfit – you can’t go wrong!

Capes always elevate a look, in my opinion. I rate this style 100 out of 10!

