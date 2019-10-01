When It Comes To Fine Dining, ROOH Chicago Takes It To The Next Level
Culture & Lifestyle Oct 01, 2019
Where innovation and tradition meet for the ultimate culinary experience we went to Chicago and checked out ROOH.
ROOH, which translates to soul or spirit, is centered around renowned Executive Chef, Sujan Sarkar’s interpretation of new-age Indian cuisine. A new installment to the Indian fine dining experience in Chicago, guests can anticipate a blend of flavours from the motherland prepared through his signature style of gastronomic techniques that have been enjoyed around the world, notably at the Michelin-starred ‘Galvin at Windows’ at London Park Lane.
Opening their doors in May at Chicago’s west loop, it didn’t take long for ROOH to be legitimized by it’s peers with a Michelin designation. Recently awarded Times Chef of the Year in India and famed for his progressive take on traditional flavours, the “farm-to-table” advocate has been busy spreading his sensory delights as this serves as the second location in the US, (in San Francisco in 2016) with the original based back in Delhi, India.
Speaking on his signature style Sarkar says, “I don’t want to overwhelm the incredible ingredients by drowning them in heavy sauces or overwhelming spice.”
The vibe at ROOH is surprisingly relaxed, not pretentious and the décor, not heavily Indian other than a striking wall length mural of an Indian woman created by artist Jenny Vyas framing the picture window store front.
Outside you’ll hear pleasant Indian music which flows throughout the venue creating a calming yet inviting ambiance, all through the acoustics of VOID speakers.
With two floors and bars on each, there is a total of four unique spaces but my favourite is hands down the main level that is host to grand chandeliers.
Whether you’re a meat eater, vegan or in need of gluten free options, ROOH has you covered. Catering to all with separate menus makes them not just a great date spot, but also a stress-free family night out or business dinner spot guaranteed to impress.
I took my sister-in-law with me for a girl’s night out ready for some honest feedback and like myself, she was as much flawed as I. While dishes turned into courses of eye-candy that surprised our taste buds, we were amazed at the delicate yet flavourful blends of recognizable spices and interesting combinations that fused perfectly.
From the small plates: the textured Dahi Puri with avocado, tamarind, mint and cilantro chutney, yogurt mousse.
Their version of veggie Ceviche — the Avocado and Edamame Papdi Chaat that was a refreshing blend of green mango, sunchoke crisp, mint and cilantro.
We couldn’t get enough of the green pea and goat cheese kulcha that melted in our mouths with shaved fresh truffle, goat butter and pea shoot but our hands down favourite dish was unanimously the sea bass (Patrani Machi) that came plated whole and prepared in cilantro, poppy seeds and smothered in Bengal mustard cream.
Co-owner Manish Mallick says the response to ROOH has been phenomenal with guests varying in ethnicities. This falls right into line with ROOH’s vision to not target the Indian market and be the best Indian restaurant, but instead to be one of the top restaurants period. To “bring Indian cuisine onto the international map in a way that has never been presented before [by] blending modern cooking techniques applied to Indian cuisine with a tradition going back more than 2000 years.”
During my tour Mallick opened up about the diligent process at ROOH. There are not one but two kitchens at ROOH, prep begins at 7am and close out doesn’t kick in before midnight to 1am where cleaning staff work their magic ready for the new day.
I asked Mallick about why Chicago was the destination for ROOH he answered that it was because of the city’s “dearth of upscale Indian dining.” Coming from India and living in the United States for almost twenty-five years of which eleven of those have been residing in Chicago, he was faced with demand. Surrounded by a slew of buffet style set-ups with no fine dining experience, Mallick quickly recognized the gap in the market and became motivated to bring India’s advanced culinary arts to Chicago. After meeting with such a progressive team of Indian Chefs, Mallick fell enamoured and knew he had to bring the Sujan genius back to Chicago, dubbing him more of a food engineer than a chef.
If food isn’t your thing and you’re more of a happy hour, cocktail connoisseur, the EK Bar experience is a must for any girls night out or date night. Masterminded by Sarkar, ROOH’s Chef De Cuisine, Sahil Sethi explains the ideology behind India’s first Artisanal Cocktail Concept stating that there is an Ayurvedic story behind the mixes where each rasa (taste) is examined and understood. An example being the Hyderabadi tonic that involves infusing fresh turmeric into a more balanced, Japanese gin overnight giving it that signature flavour.
Having a sweet tooth, I sampled the Rasa of Kerala – the Ayurveda inspired cocktail infused with rum, hibiscus, aloe and pineapple foam. Delicious and refreshing but not sickly sweet, it received a thumbs up from this cocktail lover. The signature drinks are categorized according to the age-old ayurvedic thought process of the six rasas: sweet, sour, salty, bitter, pungent and astringent which help to achieve balance of body, mind and spirit, in essence a soulful cheer.
I could not leave without asking Chef De Cuisine what he thought the masterpiece on the menu is, he told me it was his Jackfruit Kofta that comes prepared in tempered spinach sauce and Lotus stem crisp.
What can you expect from ROOH in the near future? A menu that evolves with the seasons due to the Sarkar’s mantra of cooking with local, in-season produce. What does that translate to? Me coming back again and again for more palatable surprises.
Main Image Photo Credit: ROOH
Monika Bhondy
Author
Monika is one of the original members of the ANOKHI dream team, an alumna and jack of all trades. The Style Editor for many years, her accolades include creating the very first ANOKHI “holiday gift guide”, attending an ANOKHI Women’s club event as a key speaker, buil...
COMMENTS
Hot Ticket! The 6th Annual Oakville Diwali Gala Is Set To Raise Funds For Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Howdy Modi: Our 5 Takeaways From The Modi-Trump Bromance In Texas
-
Why Ditching Plastic Straws Saves The Environment: Some Mindful Steps To Save The Climate
-
Trudeau In Brownface Scandal: Should We Forgive Him?
-
Our Desi Deep Dive: ANOKHI LIFE Launches ANOKHI UNCENSORED Radio Podcast Where Two Generations Tackle Important Issues That Concerns The Global South Asian Community!
-
The Hottest September Tech Gadgets You Can't Live Without
-
Collision 2019: 5 Things We've Learned From Attending The Impressive Gathering Of Tech Titans
-
ANOKHI MEDIA Is Now ANOKHI LIFE & Launches ANOKHI UNCENSORED Radio Podcast
-
It's Not Too Late: 5 Ways You Can Save Your Marriage
-
Keep Calm: You Need This Mindfulness-based Stress Reduction Program
-
Back To School Style: Give Your Dorm Some Drip With These Space Saving Gadgets
-
Be Kind: Yes, You Can Train Your Brain To Be More Compassionate!
-
Why The Priyanka 'Hypocrite' Story Just Won't Go Away
-
Hot Ticket! The 6th Annual Oakville Diwali Gala Is Set To Raise Funds For Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital
-
You Can't Miss These Amazing Global TEDx Talks On The Powers Of Yoga
-
Thousands Vibed Pure Bollywood at Canada's Largest South Asian Festival--#BollywoodMonster Mashup 2019
-
Actioning Abundance: Mindful Ways To Bring Mental, Emotional And Spiritual Abundance Into Your Life
-
August 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Speak Up! Why Are We So Afraid Of Talking To Therapists?
-
Surprising Results! The South Asians Who Made The List Of World's Most Admired 2019
-
I Need A Spiritual Maintenance Plan And Other Lessons Oprah Taught Me From Her "Your Path Made Clear" Tour
-
Don't Lose Your Noodle: How To Make Sweet And Savoury Noodles With A Desi Twist
-
Mindful Inspiration: 5 Superb South Asian TED Talks You Can't Afford To Miss!
-
July 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Need To Sizzle Your Summer
-
Actioning Abundance: Mindful Ways To Bring Mental, Emotional And Spiritual Abundance Into Your Life
-
Watch It Now Before It's Too Late: Lessons On Mindful Medicine From The Documentary "Heal"
-
ANOKHI MEDIA's CEO Raj Girn Expands Her Authentic Vision With The Launch Of Her Coaching And Consulting Company
-
Write On! How To Achieve Peaceful Meditation Through Your Mindful Writing
-
"Girl Up" Documentary Reveals How Human Trafficking Is Happening Right Here At Home
-
Even The Dalai Lama Approves! Joy On Demand Reveals How You Can Find Your Resiliency Through Meditation
-
Robin Sharma Tells Us Why You'll Feel Victorious After Reading His Latest Book "The 5AM Club"
-
It's All In The Mind: Why A Growth Mindset Is Key To Mindfulness
-
We Tell You Why These June 2019 Tech Gadgets Needs To Be Had Right Now
-
Gaga For Gulab: A Fragrant Tour Of The World's Coolest Flower Festivals
-
“Manifesting Grace Through Gratitude” Did Oprah Winfrey and Deepak Chopra’s Meditation Challenge Really Work?
-
Chalo! What You Need To Make Your Road Trip Simply Rad
-
Our List Of Cool May 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Didn't Know You Needed
-
Keeping It Real: It's Time To Mindfully Embrace The Not So Perfect Pregnancy
-
Give Your Haveli A Boost Of Colour With This Year's Hottest Hues For The Home
-
Lifting Each Other Up: "The All About Women Show" Emphasizes The Importance Of Women Empowering Women
-
Chak De Chakras! What Are Your Chakras And Why You Should Care
-
The IN5 Experium: Stunning Exhibit Showcases The Golden Temple And The Tenets Of Sikhism
-
It Is All About You: Give Yourself Some Meaningful Self-Love The Mindful Way
-
You're Meditating Wrong: Our Mindful Tips For Masterful Meditation
-
It's Not Culture, It's Dangerous: 5 Signs You Are In A Toxic Relationship
-
Sweat The Small Stuff: When Working Out We've Got To Work On Our Smaller Muscles Too
-
No Foolin', These Hot April 2019 Tech Gadgets Are What Your Life Needs Now
-
Yes, The Downward Dog Can Be A Mindful Move: The Magic Of Mindful Yoga
-
Anita Chatterjee Of A-Game Public Relations Shares Her Secrets On Building A Brilliant Brand Awareness Strategy
-
It's Time To Top Up Your Vitamin D Levels: It's More Important Than You Think!
-
Get Your Home Ready For The Holi-Day With These Vibrant Decor Tips!
-
Face It, Relationships Are Hard: Mindful Tips On How To Keep The Romance Going While Keeping Your Relationship Real
-
'Treasures Of A Desert Kingdom: The Royal Arts Of Jodhpur, India' Dazzles At The Royal Ontario Museum
-
Roadmap To Gender-Balance In The Workplace: Key Mindful Ways On Being An Magnificent Mentor
-
Fighting For The Invisible: My Chat With Renu Mandhane, Chief Commissioner Of The Ontario Human Rights Commission
-
Modicare In India Can Change Lives But Only At The Expense Of Female Healthcare Workers
-
This Ridiculously Easy 3-Step Galentine's Day Dinner Will Peak Your #SquadGoals
-
Here's Some Next Level AI: Boost Your Brain Power With These Fierce Feb Tech Gadgets!
-
Let's Talk: We Need To Shatter The South Asian Silence On Suicide
-
The Indian Dance Group We Are One Celebrates Their Differences By Ignoring Their Disabilities
-
Ditch Those Resolutions, This Mindful Checklist Is What You Need To Flow Into 2019 Just Right
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!