ANOKHI MEDIA Is Now ANOKHI LIFE And Launches ANOKHI UNCENSORED Our New Radio Podcast
Culture & Lifestyle Sep 06, 2019
To continue to stay plugged in and celebrate our global Desi community, we at ANOKHI MEDIA decided it was time for a refresh, a rebrand (ANOKHI LIFE) and yes, a radio podcast (ANOKHI UNCENSORED)!
ANOKHI MEDIA, North America’s longest running multimedia, multi-platform brand about South Asian pop culture, lifestyle, and entertainment, is pleased to announce a re-brand, marking this as it’s 4th iteration since its inception in 2002. The brand will now be known as ANOKHI LIFE, while its long standing sub-brands will remain the same (Magazine, List, Awards, Prestige Experience, Pulse TV, and Spotlight TV).
Three initial changes have been identified to reflect the re-brand:
-
Let's Talk: We Need To Shatter The South Asian Silence On Suicide
-
The Indian Dance Group We Are One Celebrates Their Differences By Ignoring Their Disabilities
-
Ditch Those Resolutions, This Mindful Checklist Is What You Need To Flow Into 2019 Just Right
-
You Must Understand Your Failures In Order To Succeed: Real Talk From Entrepreneur Sanjay Singhal
-
It's Time To Ditch Your Bad Attitude By Practicing Gratitude
-
Yes, You Can Rent A Porsche! And Other Innovative Strategies As Revealed By CEO Of Porsche Canada
-
Believe it! It Works! A Meditation Session In A Float Tank Is Just What You Need In Your Life Right Now
-
Make It Like Mom: 3 Super Easy Desi Dishes You Can Make When You're On Your Own
-
Before You Post That Pic Read This First: How Posting On Instagram Impacts Your Brain
-
Yes You Can Host Your Own Holiday Party In Your (Teeny Tiny) Condo With These 3 Simple Tips!
