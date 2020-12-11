Check Out These 8 South Asians Who Made Forbes’ List Of The 100 Most Powerful Women Of 2020
Dec 11, 2020
Forbes just released their list of the most influential women in the world for 2020. From Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Wajed, a handful of South Asian women made Forbes’ list of The 100 Most Powerful Women of 2020. Check it out!
#3: Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris
This is Kamala Harris first time on this list, debuting at #3 position. On November 7, 2020, Harris became the first Black and the first South Asian person as well as the first woman elected to the vice presidency. In 2016, Harris was the first Indian-American woman to be elected to the United States Senate and in 2010, Harris became the first Black woman and first woman to serve as California’s attorney general.
CEO & Managing Director, Macquarie Group
Wikramanayake is the Managing Director and CEO of the global investment firm, Macquarie Group Limited since December 2018. She was born in the U.K and was raised there and in Sri Lanka before immigrating to Australia with her parents when she was 13 years of age. She joined Macquarie Group Limited in 1987 and has worked within Macquarie Capital for 20 years until being appointed as head of Macquarie Asset Management in 2008.
Prime Minister, Bangladesh
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajed is the longest serving prime minister in the history of Bangladesh and is currently serving her fourth term. During what she believes will be her final term, Hasina plans to focus on issues such as food security and access to education and healthcare. One of her ongoing struggles include establishing a firm democracy in Bangladesh.
Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, India
Nirmala Sitharaman is India’s first full-time female finance minister. She was appointed as India’s Minister of Finance in May 2019, and is also the Minister for Corporate Affairs.
CEO and Executive Director, HCL Enterprise
Malhotra is CEO of HCL Corporation, the holding company for all group entities and vice chairperson of the publicly traded company HCL Technologies. She’s responsible for all strategic decisions for the $8.9 billion USD technology company. HCL was founded by her father, Shiv Nadar, in 1976. The company has became a central player in India’s rise as an IT hub. Malhotra took HCL’s chairperson role from her father in July 2020.
Founder, Chair and Managing Director, Biocon Ltd.
Mazumdar-Shaw is India’s richest self-made woman, who founded India’s largest listed biopharmaceutical firm Biocon Ltd. in 1978. The company has sold 3 billion doses of insulin to date and has Asia’s largest insulin factory in Malaysia’s Johor region.
Minister of Finance, Indonesia
Indrawati returned to her role as Minister of Finance for Indonesia after serving as Managing Director and COO of the World Bank. As Minister of Finance, she is increasing state revenue through tax reforms that will expand e-filing services and boost taxpayer compliance. During her tenure from 2005 to 2010, she helped to guide the country’s transition from autocracy to democracy.
