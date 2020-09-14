ANOKHI UNCENSORED EPISODE 16: Why Is It Hard For Senior Desi Women To Find Love The Second Time Around? With Special Guest Devika Goberdhan
Anokhi Uncensored Sep 14, 2020
ANOKHI UNCENSORED Episode 16
Why Is It Hard For Senior Desi Women To Find Love The Second Time Around? With Special Guest, ANOKHI LIFE Social Issues Blogger, Devika Goberdhan
Hosted By Hina P. Ansari
In this episode, ANOKHI LIFE Social Issues Blogger, Devika Goberdhan, joins host Hina P. Ansari to talk about her fascinating article which takes a closer look at the complicated family and cultural dynamics that are in play when a senior woman is looking to date/marry again.
There is so much to unpack. They look at what happens when children or relatives are against the idea of remarriage for their mom/aunt. They reveal shocking reasons why some children would rather have their mom/aunt stay single. How certain dating services are addressing this important need and what we can do to help our senior women in our lives.
Shukri Kayeh
Author
Shukri Kayeh is the newest addition to the ANOKHI team. She is a Vancouver Community College graduate in the Administrative Assistant program and Legal Administrative Assistant program. Shukri enjoys writing, reading, and singing on her free time.
